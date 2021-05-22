Remember When: Duchess of York visited Maidenhead medical centre

1971: A group of fearsome pirates spied land as they made their way to Queens Eyot in Bray.

The pirates were all part of Cox Green brownie pack, which went on an adventure to the island.

1981: ITV’s Afternoon Plus team spent two days filming at Cliveden ahead of it being featured on the show.

The programme, shot almost entirely in the pouring rain, included Mary Parkinson interviewing David Astor, the former Observer editor and a member of the Astor family which called Cliveden home.

A scene from Maidenhead Drama Guild’s open-air production of the Merry Wives of Windsor – which was due to be shown at Cliveden Festival – was also recorded.

1981: Wessex Junior School’s fourth year football team went a season unbeaten as it won the Maidenhead & District Primary School A League.

Of the 14 games it played, the team won 11 and drew three with 36 goals scored and only eight conceded.

1981: More than 600 pupils at Furze Platt Comprehensive School jogged round and round the running track while 50 of their friends danced to a disco set up in the middle.

Nearly everyone taking part completed the target of 25 laps of the 400m track while the disco took place, with the two sponsored events raising more than £2,000.

A quarter was given to WAMDSAD, with the rest going towards school funds.

1991: The Duchess of York officially opened the new Wilderness Medical Centre in Cookham Road.

The Duchess accepted a flower basket from doctors’ daughters Anna Campbell and Emily Core after meeting with dignitaries including the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, Major John Henderson, and Windsor and Maidenhead MP Sir Alan Glyn.

Crowds gathered an hour-and-a-half before the event, with a rousing call of ‘Fergie! Fergie!’ going up when the Duchess arrived.

1991: Members of St Luke’s Church chose a medieval theme of their spring fair in the vicarage gardens.

Stallholders wore appropriate costumes and familiar sideshows appeared in old-world guises.

The event raised 4,800 crowns (or about £1,200).

1996: Stars of stage and screen rallied round to support the Theatre Royal Windsor in its hour of need.

The theatre was facing closure after a drop in attendances but a host of leading actors and actresses – many of whom had a long association with the theatre – gathered to show their support.

They included George Cole, Angela Thorne, Rula Lenska, Tom Conti, Peggy Mount, Jason Connery, Jenny Seagrove, Peter Davison and Sue Holderness.