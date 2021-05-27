SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 27
19 °C
Fri, 28
17 °C
Sat, 29
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Vote for your Top Pet 2021

    The wait is over – it is time to choose your Top Pet 2021.

    It has been an incredibly difficult 14 months for us all, but for many of us our pets have provided love and companionship to help us get through tough times.

    They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so we want to celebrate them together.

    Readers have sent in dozens of pictures of feisty felines and perfect pooches for the annual competition, along with the occasional gecko, guinea pig or hamster.

    The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes. Unfortunately this year we are unable to accept postal votes.

    The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8"x 10" photograph of choice from the shoot.

    The photoshoot will be carried out in line with Government guidelines on social distancing.

    Readers will have until Wednesday, June 16 to submit their votes.

    The winning pet will be announced in the Maidenhead Advertiser on Thursday, June 17.

    Which pet should win Top Pet 2021?
    1 Alfie
    2 Bandit
    3 Basil
    4 Ben
    5 Billie
    6 Bouton
    7 Buddy
    8 Coco
    9 Coconut
    10 Fedora and Billy
    11 Finley
    12 Flo
    13 Gertie
    14 Harvey
    15 Jasper
    16 Jester
    17 Jobi
    18 Koda
    19 Libby
    20 Lissy
    21 Lola
    22 Maisie
    23 Millie
    24 Milo
    25 Milo
    26 Mitsy
    27 Molly
    28 Moon
    29 Mop
    30 Nugget
    31 Oreo
    32 Oscar
    33 Phoebe
    34 Princess Skyla-Belle
    35 Ralph
    36 Riley
    37 Rufus
    38 Rufus
    39 Russell-Rose
    40 Teddy
    41 Tess
    42 Thor
    43 Tigger
    44 Tilly
    45 Willow South

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved