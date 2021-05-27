Vote for your Top Pet 2021

The wait is over – it is time to choose your Top Pet 2021.

It has been an incredibly difficult 14 months for us all, but for many of us our pets have provided love and companionship to help us get through tough times.

They provide comfort, stress relief, friendship and laughter every day, so we want to celebrate them together.

Readers have sent in dozens of pictures of feisty felines and perfect pooches for the annual competition, along with the occasional gecko, guinea pig or hamster.

The winner will be the pet which polls the most votes. Unfortunately this year we are unable to accept postal votes.

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their pet with an Advertiser photographer and a framed 8"x 10" photograph of choice from the shoot.

The photoshoot will be carried out in line with Government guidelines on social distancing.

Readers will have until Wednesday, June 16 to submit their votes.

The winning pet will be announced in the Maidenhead Advertiser on Thursday, June 17.