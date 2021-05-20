Monday's indoor opening a relief for small venues in Maidenhead

Monday saw visitors happily returning to indoor public spaces – including pubs and restaurants as well as museums and galleries – as Government restrictions eased further.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre welcomed its first visitors since before Christmas with its Tribute to SportsAble exhibition, which will run until June 21.

Among them was Kathy Crichlow Smith, the Paralympic archer and member of SportsAble who won medals at the Paralympic Games in 1996, 2000 and 2004.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre chairman Richard Poad said it was ‘a joy’ to welcome back visitors after such a long period closed.

For those venues in hospitality that have not been able to offer takeaway food, or have only limited outdoor space, this Monday marked a big change for them.

The Craufurd Arms in Gringer Hill is one of the pubs that did not open when restrictions lifted on outdoor spaces, as its small size out of doors would have made it difficult for it to attract enough business.

It opened on Monday at 3pm, after a rocky start due to the rain.

“We were putting up a welcome banner when it chucked it down with terrible weather a couple of hours before we opened,” said Mark Newcombe, chairman of Craufurd Arms Society Ltd.

“It was fabulous to see everyone coming in, we were pretty much full,” said Mark. “Everyone I spoke to was happy to be back.”

Though some pubs may have had a more muted comeback than expected, The Craufurd Arms did not experience this.

“I think some publicans were expecting a bit of a rush, especially those that were really busy before, but little pubs like ours are back in the swing again and it’s fantastic,” said Mark.

Despite worries about the Indian variant of the virus, Mark said he heard no customers raising any concerns about it.

“We’re going to have to live with it – we may have to just accept that we need a vaccine every year. We can’t keep shutting down,” he said.

The pub has recently installed an air sanitisation unit, designed to disinfect air in enclosed public spaces, which Mark says has helped customers feel safe.

“It’s a good investment, it makes people feel more comfortable – the staff too,” he said.

Over at The Boundary Arms in Pinkneys Road, the pub saw the expected level of punters despite the weather and worries about the new variant.

“People are a bit concerned about it (the Indian variant) because they don’t want things to go backwards,” said pub manager Gerry Knowlden.

The Boundary Arms’ layout makes it possible for it to have an effective one-way system which has helped keep things running smoothly.

“We have been well supported all the way through,” said Gerry. “All the regulars are back and we’re doing very well.”