Finishing of waterways projects 'feasible' by 2025

The Friends of Maidenhead Waterways gave an update on the developments to the town’s water course at a meeting on Tuesday.

In the past year, the waterways through Chapel Arches have been transformed to create wildlife links through the town and allow the travel of small watercrafts.

In the pipeline for the future is a passage though Bray Cut for small boats, creating a Thames link. This needs only minor works as it is currently blocked by trees.

The crafts that will be able to get through will be reasonably small, such as paddle boats for two or a narrow trip boat.

There are also plans to develop the Ivy Leaf Club waterside site once available, and to deepen/restore Moor Cut in conjunction with the Reform Road development, with new waterside paths and possibly a footbridge.

Speaking at Maidenhead Town Forum, Richard Davenport (below left), chairman of the trustees for the Friends, said it is ‘entirely feasible’ that the upcoming projects could be completed by 2025, if the town and the council wanted this. Attendees at the meeting then raised suggestions for topics of future Maidenhead Town Forums.

“The traffic and roadworks in the centre of Maidenhead have caused our residents so much grief,” said the meeting chair, Cllr David Coppinger (Con, Bray).

“We seem to have done too much at the same time – that and the M4 closures has affected Maidenhead.”

Also flagged for discussion is a plan for a COVID memorial halfway between Maidenhead and Windsor, the Maidenhead Downhill Races, antisocial behaviour in St Mary’s ward, and parking provision and charges, including on streets such as Broadway and West Street.

Cllr Ross McWilliams also asked if the forum could cover the future of the rundown ‘eyesore’ of Sierra House (near Sainsburys) and get an update on the progress of the proposal for the site.