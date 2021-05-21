Maidenhead Foodshare pleas for more tinned food supplies

Maidenhead Foodshare has launched an urgent appeal for tinned food as it strives to support the town’s hungry residents.

Trustee Debbie Gee said that the service is looking after about 400 people a week, and noted that she is seeing more people use the charity who are out of work, at the end of furlough or between jobs.

Foodshare is also continuing to support needy families and will be carrying on its ‘Holiday Hunger’ appeal during the school half-term later this month.

During lockdown, the service was catering for as many as 800 people a week, a significant increase on its usual, pre-pandemic levels of approximately 300.

“It is increasing all the time,” Debbie said. “It has increased steadily as more people lose their jobs, come to the end of furlough and find out that this service is available.”

The trustee added that the charity is on a drive to reach as many people as possible who may need its support.

And in an effort to raise spirits, volunteers have been adding different treats to food bags, such as baking cakes and muffins to add to someone’s supplies.

“Our aim this year is to reach more people to let them know that we are here to help them,” Debbie said.

One way that people can support Foodshare is by donating tinned protein, as the charity says that it is running ‘incredibly low’ on these products. It also needs tinned vegetables and fruit.

It currently has nine crates available which is predicted to last about a week, Debbie said. She added that Foodshare wants to provide people with balanced meals and needs all types of supplies in order to do this.

Due to COVID, the charity has been operating outside and will continue to do so as the Indian variant of the virus causes concern.

It has a temporary agreement to work out of the old Tesco Metro unit in the Nicholsons Centre but is appealing for a new, permanent home in Maidenhead.

“We are still looking for a new premises,” Debbie said. “A large enough space that can accommodate us. That is high up on our agenda.”

For a full list of items needed by Maidenhead Foodshare, see the list below. Visit www.foodshare.today for more on the charity and a list of donation points.

Tinned protein

Tinned meat pie

Tinned corned beef

Tinned spam

Tinned meat roll

Tinned chicken

Tinned stewing steak

Tinned meatballs

Tinned hotdogs

Tinned mince meat

Tinned vegetables

Tinned peas

Tinned carrots

Tinned sweetcorn

Tinned mushrooms

Tinned Potatoes

Tinned fruit

Tinned peaches

Tinned mandarins

Tinned plums

Tinned cherries

Tinned pears

Tinned berries