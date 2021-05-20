Art enthusiast brought up in Maidenhead releases book with actor Russell Tovey

An art enthusiast who was brought up in Maidenhead has co-authored a new book with well-known British actor Russell Tovey.

Robert Diament, who now lives in Margate, published Talk Art last Thursday to ‘make art more accessible for everybody’.

As part of a public relations drive, the pair have appeared on national television on shows such as Good Morning Britain and The One Show to promote their venture.

Robert and Russell also enjoy a podcast together of the same name, which has grown in popularity and been downloaded more than three million times.

A description on the front cover of Talk Art reads that the book is ‘everything you wanted to know about contemporary art but were afraid to ask’, and is described as a ‘witty’ roadmap to contemporary art.

The book contains ten different chapters and features highlights from interviews with artists and rare imagery.

“It is about trying to help people discover new ideas and also just encourage people to get creative themselves,” Robert told the Advertiser.

“Trying to make art more accessible for everybody. Sometimes it can be an inaccessible world. I wanted to introduce people to new artists and highlight ones that you might not know.”

Robert and Russell met through the artist Tracey Emin 12 years ago and ‘hit if off immediately’.

“We were both her youngest collectors,” Robert said. “We have been like brothers ever since; we just hit it off immediately.” Born in Reading in 1980, Robert lived in Maidenhead until the year 2000 before heading to London.

He spent his days in the town in Islet Park Drive and attended Herries Prep School in Cookham. He also went to Reading Bluecoats School in Sonning and often went along to the Redroofs Theatre School in Bath Road.

“I had a really happy childhood in Maidenhead,” Robert said. “I was very involved in theatre, acting and music.” He added that the inspiration for writing Talk Art with Russell was because of the success of the podcast.

“It has become this very well received show,” he said. “That was the impetus for doing the book.

“It was hard because you feel the weight of arts history on your shoulders, but we realised quickly we needed to focus on what we were passionate about now.

“We just wanted to create something new, contemporary. We believe that art can predict what is happening in society. Essentially art is just story-telling.”

The book is available to buy at suitable retailers now. The Talk Art podcast can be viewed wherever you get your podcasts.