'Award-winning food and beverage brand' set to arrive at Chapel Arches

An ‘award-winning food and beverage brand’ is set to become part of a Maidenhead regeneration project, it has been announced.

In the Advertiser on May 6, it was reported that Loungers UK Limited had applied to the Royal Borough council to serve alcohol between 10am and 12am daily at Unit 3 and part Unit 2 of Waterside Quarter.

This is a three-phase Shanly Homes redevelopment on the banks of Maidenhead riverside, known as Chapel Arches, and Waterside Quarter is the last of these phases.

The first two – The Picturehouse and Chapel Wharf – have already been constructed.

Loungers UK, founded in Bristol in 2002, is a hospitality operator which runs under two brands; Lounge and Cosy Club, and has locations across England and Wales.

These include Alto Lounge in Caversham, Sedero Lounge in Wokingham and Bosco Lounge in Woodley.

As part of its licensing application sent to the Royal Borough council, the firm also wants provision to serve ‘late night refreshments’ between the hours of 11pm and 12.30am daily.

Waterside Quarter itself is also broken down into three blocks, known as Rialto, Paradiso and Tre Archi. The application states that the Lounge bar will be located within Rialto, the first phase.

A spokeswoman for Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group, said: “We can confirm we are in discussion with an award-winning food and beverage brand for one of the key waterside units in the Chapel Arches scheme. We hope to announce more details soon.”

Maidenhead councillor Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green) said that this showed a glimpse of what the town’s regeneration could look like.

“Chapel Arches is one of the great success stories of the regeneration,” he said.

“It is going to be thriving, interesting, with bars, restaurants and cafe’s that people can use.

“Bringing a new provider into that area is really exciting and shows the regeneration in practice.”

Steph James, service lead for economic growth at the council, said: “It’s fantastic news to hear about new businesses moving into the borough and we look forward to welcoming them to Maidenhead.”