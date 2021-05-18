Council criticised over lack of response to 'dangerous' roundabout in Oldfield Road

Concerns have been raised over a ‘dangerous’ turning from a roundabout in Oldfield Road which has left one resident ‘almost mincemeat’.

The mini-roundabout from Oldfield Road into Chauntry Road replaced what used to be an ordinary junction a few years ago.

It is right in front of a railway bridge, which limits visibility for oncoming traffic.

Concerns have been raised that those turning right are now driving much closer to the railway bridge – limiting the distance between oncoming traffic and right-turners.

The roundabout also gives those turning right of way, which they did not have before.

This means that right-turners rely on the oncoming drivers being cautious on approach – but resident Gary Mander said that many times they are not.

Mr Mander believes this is because the oncoming traffic is not expecting to encounter a roundabout so soon after the railway bridge.

He has suffered a few close shaves because of this and decided to contact the council in March. He was on the phone for 45 minutes describing the problem.

“I’ve called them numerous times to report this and I’ve heard absolutely nothing,” he said.

“My neighbours talk about it all the time – they say, ‘forget it, we have tried everything. We have written to the council and got nothing.’”

“I’ve seen a police car coming quite fast, having to brake and skidding. Does there need to be a fatality or serious injury for an action to happen?”

Residents believe the problem is even worse as a result of the changes further up the road, where a roundabout has been converted into a signal junction, frustrating drivers in several nearby streets.

Gary has asked the council for the mini-roundabout to be removed, or that barriers be put up on the other side of the bridge to narrow the road and slow oncoming traffic.

A council spokesman said: “We take road safety seriously and welcome suggestions to improve the highways network.

“The council intends to complete the appropriate traffic surveys at the site in due course.

“This will allow us to identify what possible improvements could be made to the junction before seeking the required funding.”