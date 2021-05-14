Thames Valley Air Ambulance call outs increase as lockdown eases

Call outs for Thames Valley Air Ambulance crews have increased as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Figures show that crews were called out 236 times in April of this year, up from 96 in the April last year, when the country was in a full lockdown.

The easing of the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions from Monday, April 12, coupled with the warmer weather towards the end of the month, saw a spike in activity with crews being called out to 16 incidents in one day on Wednesday, April 26.

With 83 calls outs, the last week of April was the busiest for the charity’s critical care paramedics and doctors.

The figures also highlight that call outs for accidental injuries have increased from 20 in April 2020 to 50 in April of this year.

Road traffic collision call outs have also tripled from 10 in April last year to 31 in the same month this year.

Adam Panter, chief operating officer at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “After such a long time away from friends and family, people are understandably very excited to get out and about.

“But, as these figures show, this can mean more accidents and injuries in the community.”

He added: “With roads and public spaces busier, as well as people taking on DIY projects and getting back into sports, we’re urging people to be careful and not to put themselves or others in danger.

“We don’t want anything bad to happen to anyone but, if it does, we will be there fighting to give our community the best chance of survival and recovery.

“In the meantime, help us to help you by staying safe and avoiding unnecessary risks.”

For more information or to support the charity, visit: www.tvairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 999 0135.