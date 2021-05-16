Volunteers get chest-deep in water to repair Green Lane weir

A dozen volunteers from Friends of Maidenhead Waterway (FoMW) braved the rain to tackle a number of maintenance tasks on the waterways on Saturday (May 8).

One job was to reconnect the floating boom at the Green Lane weir which had become dislodged.

Volunteers also cleared litter and blanket weed from the Moor Cut channel near Forlease Road and took samples from the channel for water quality testing.

“Re-connecting the dislodged boom was really quite tricky, the team worked chest high in wet suits and had to feel around under the water to locate the missed fixings,” said FoMW chairman Richard Davenport.

Chest waders were also needed in Moor Cut, together with special 4m extendable rakes.

“The teams worked from the banks to gather up and drag out the excess weed that starves the water of oxygen and threatens to smother underwater life,” said Richard.

Water quality sampling is something FoMW has done a number of times but this year, as part of the May 7-10 ‘Waterblitz’ mass testing programme organised by the environmental charity Earthwatch Institute (Europe).

“It will be interesting to see if the sampled nitrate and phosphate levels have changed since last time and also how the water quality in the restored waterway compares with the nearby River Thames,” said Richard.

Richard will be giving a detailed presentation on the waterway project, covering the background, progress to date and future options for the project, to the next Maidenhead Town Forum.

This is to be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 6.15pm via Zoom and is open to the public

A link to join the live stream can be obtained from the admin officer Mark Beeley Mark.Beeley@RBWM.gov.uk.