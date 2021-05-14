Free plants to welcome back crafty Maidenhead and Windsor visitors

Gift shop Craft Coop has decided to celebrate easing of COVID restrictions with a new ‘Craft Coop Day’ featuring free gifts.

On Saturday May 15, all of the shops (located in Maidenhead, Windsor, Camberley and High Wycombe) will be giving away seedlings and plants the craftspeople have been growing over recent weeks, along with other plant-themed products.

“We’ve all been through a lot over the last year,” said Deborah Jones, director of Craft Coop.

“I think as a nation we are all so grateful for the hard work and dedication of the NHS and all keyworkers – and as a local shop, we’re very thankful to our customers for supporting us, and for coming back to shop with us. We just wanted to pay a little forward to say thank you and bring a smile to people’s faces.”

There will also be free colouring-in pages by two of Craft Coop’s artists, Annalies Hogan and Teresa Mills, to pick up in the stores or download.

Completed artwork can be submitted in person or posted on Craft Coop's Facebook group which also lists crafty events. The most beautiful pictures may win a prize.