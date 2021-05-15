Maidenhead Downhill Races moves up a gear

Residents had their say on plans to bring a new ‘soapbox’ kart race to Maidenhead this week.

Similar to the Cookham Gravity Grand Prix, the event involves engineless karts speeding downhill.

The standalone Maidenhead Downhill Races event is proposed for Sunday, July 25, pending approval from the Royal Borough council.

A gravity cart or gravity bike can be entered into the races, with prizes for the funniest cart, coolest bike, best fancy dress and prizes in both categories for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places, and fastest driver under-18.

The 500m course will run from the pedestrian refuge on Grenfell Road by the junction of Monycrower Drive, down Grenfell Road to the finish line near ICON gym at the bottom.

Grenfell Road would need to be closed on the day – so far a ‘soft close’ from 8am is proposed, with a hard close in place from noon until around 5pm.

The road closure application has been submitted to the Royal Borough, pending approval.

The event is being organised by volunteers from Rotary in Maidenhead, in aid of the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

On Tuesday evening this week, there was an online consultation session for residents of the Grenfell Road area about the Maidenhead Downhill Races. About 25 residents took part in the session.

Residents asked whether they would need to move their cars to avoid damage.

Andrew Ingram, who had the original idea for the races, said:

“Residents were clearly very pleased to be able to ask questions about the plans for the day and flag up any concerns.

“This will help us make the event run as smoothly as possible and ensure it’s a great day out for Maidenhead.”

The event will also feature a ‘family fun day’ of stalls in Grenfell Park.

To enter, book a stall, sponsor or see more information, visit www.maidenheaddownhillraces.co.uk

The entry fee is £50 per race. There is also the expectation that each team/racer raises at least £100 in sponsorship. Deadline for entries is July 15.