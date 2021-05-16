Remember When: Doctor Who filmed in Hurley

1971: The legendary Coco the Clown paid a visit to Cox Green junior school.

Coco, who retired from Bertram Mills Circus after 35 years, had been touring schools in Windsor and Maidenhead to talk about road safety.

1971: The story of a war hero who lived in Bray was told in the pages of ‘The Victor’ comic book.

The comic, which was mainly devoted to true war experiences, graphically described the exploits of Lt G.W. (Gordon) Nosotti, who led 12 men of the 7th Green Howards in a successful attack on the Mareth Line, a German defence system thought to be impregnable.

It happened in Tunisia in March 1943, when Lt Nosotti, then aged 29, was detailed to lead a ‘forlorn hope’ attack and managed to knock out a machine gun post with his hand-picked ‘thug patrol’.

1971: Hundreds of St Mary’s children and staff gathered in the playground for the annual May procession.

After crowning the statue of the Blessed Virgin, the staff and 320 children – many of whom were clad in white, carrying flowers – walked to St Joseph’s Church for a short service.

1976: A village habit of nipping down to the local to receive medical attention was set to come to an end.

After years of visiting the doctor at the Seven Stars pub in Know Hill, villagers would soon have a specially-built doctors’ surgery.

Before that, a back room at the pub was used as a strange surgery, with patients waiting in a room normally used by customers.

1981: The TARDIS landed in Hurley as the village was used for filming for the latest series of Doctor Who.

The Doctor himself, played by Peter Davison, and his assistant Nyssa, played by Sarah Sutton, were filming a story based on the Great Plague in 1665, with filming centred on Tithe Barn in Hurley.

1996: Two Desborough schoolboys took to the field of dreams as ballboys at the FA Cup Final.

Philip Donlon, 12, and Craig Tame, 15 were chosen at random from thousands of younsters in FA-affiliated leagues.

The youngsters were presented with certificates after Manchester United beat Liverpool 1-0.

“I support Chelsea,” Craig admitted. “I would have preferred it if they were playing.”