Former Desborough student fundraising to secure US acting dream

A budding actor and former Desborough College student is a step closer to making his career dream a reality after being offered a scholarship at a top American acting school.

Kallan Fuller, 19, is fundraising to attend The American Musical and Dramatic Art Academy (AMDA), which has offered him a rare directors scholarship.

The teen endured a tough childhood after being left by his parents as a baby and staying at his cousins until the age of 11. He was then taken in by social services but moved about 16 times throughout his time in care.

From a young age, Kallan discovered a love for acting and after his rocky childhood, was able to study drama at both GCSE and A-Level.

He also attended the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Windsor before being offered the scholarship by the US academy, which he is now saving up for with help from the public.

“I am proud because it has been a very tough journey. I have done it all by myself really and at the time it was hard to see through the darkness,” Kallan said of his offer.

“It was so nice to realise that people did believe in me because I did not have that growing up. I had a lot of people laughing at me when I was younger and said I wanted to become an actor.

“Acting was my escape; my distraction.”

On his time at Desborough College from the end of year 10 to year 11, Kallan added: “All the teachers were so supportive towards me. When I wanted to cry I would go to a few and let it all out, and they would talk to me and help me through it.

“The support was just never-ending. I had a lot of friends there. It was my normality, a normal life at school.”

He added: “No words can describe how much happiness the overall experience [of acting] brings me.

“I love creating characters, I love performing.”

On his advice for others going through the same as he experienced, Kallan added: "No matter how hard it gets and how lonely you are, you need to focus on the future.

"Things are dark at the moment and it may seem like it is never going to get better, but everyone will get out through the other side and their future will turn out the way they want."

At the time of writing, Kallan has raised more than £6,400. To support him, click here.