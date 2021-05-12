Drama group call on Desborough Theatre to be retained in town hall review

A drama group fears it could be driven out of existence if the council does not retain Desborough Theatre in its plans for the future of Maidenhead Town Hall.

The Royal Borough is reviewing what should happen to the civic building due to concerns that it can no longer meet the local authority’s climate targets.

The council has said Desborough Theatre, a performance space within the St Ives Road venue, will also require ‘considerable investment’ if it is to be maintained.

Maidenhead Drama Guild, which uses the venue for its festive pantomimes, has urged the council to keep the theatre as a community asset for performing arts groups across the borough.

Emma Zuccaro, fundraiser for the group, said: “This is a nice big theatre, we want to try and keep it as a community asset as the only other place we have locally is Norden Farm.

“It’s alarming they’re not thinking about the community.”

The drama guild, which has been performing in the town since 1947, relies on its annual pantomime for much of its fundraising with the event considered a showpiece in the group’s calendar.

This year’s event will no longer be going ahead at the theatre due to it currently being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre.

Holyport resident Emma has also raised concerns about the drama guild being asked to leave its council-owned performance and storage space in Waldeck Road.

The group has rented a property there over the last few years and uses it to store its props and stage equipment.

But the council has informed the group it needs to leave by the end of the year and the performing arts group is now searching for a new home.

Emma added: “We’ve got all this wonderful stuff and it’s going to get binned if we can’t find a new home to keep it.

“We’re coming up to our 75th year next year and we’d hate for the drama guild to not exist anymore and our main priority is to keep going and keep entertaining.”

Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture, said: “Its good to know they (Maidenhead Drama Guild) still value the theatre space because its been quiet for the past year and we’d like productions to come back as the coronavirus restrictions allow.

“I think there are a lot of current uses of Maidenhead Town Hall like the registrar that need to be considered and that will be put into the mix when the review is done.”

The council has been approached for comment over the future of the guild’s storage space in Waldeck Road.