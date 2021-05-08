Nominate gardens for Garden in Bloom 2021

Green-fingered residents in the borough are being encouraged to enter this year’s Garden in Bloom competition.

Any garden visible from a footpath or road is eligible for entry and nominations can also be made by residents, passers-by or by councillors in their own wards until Wednesday, June 30.

There is just a single category this year and the competition will be judged by councillors on a ward-by-ward basis.

All entrants will receive a certificate and the winner and runner-up in each ward will also receive a rosette.

Mayor of the borough, Councillor John Story, said: “The Garden in Bloom competition is the council’s way of saying thank you to residents for the work they do in their gardens which helps brighten up their neighbourhoods.

“This year it comes as we begin to emerge from lockdown, and I hope it will play a small part in lifting people’s spirits.

“We are all lucky enough to live in a beautiful borough with some lovely gardens and I hope as many people as possible will participate this year.”

The Garden in Bloom awards scheme started in 1992 to acknowledge the important contribution private gardens make to the appearance of neighbourhoods.

Nominations can be made by going online and filling in a form, by emailing gib@rbwm.gov.uk or by post your nomination to the Mayor’s Parlour, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead SL6 1RF.

A photo is welcome, but not necessary, and one nomination per address is all that is needed. Visit my.rbwm.gov.uk/webform/garden-bloom-awards-2021 for online nominations.

Last year the competition went virtual during COVID, with multiple categories.