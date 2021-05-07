Maidenhead rotary club set for first 'virtual health day'

A Maidenhead rotary club is hosting an inaugural Virtual Health Day in a bid to boost people’s wellbeing this weekend.

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge traditionally runs an in-person Health Awareness Day in the Nicholsons Centre offering services such as free blood pressure checks.

Due to pandemic restrictions, the club will instead be hosting its first Virtual Health Day on Saturday, with drop-in sessions between 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The schedule includes online yoga at 10.30am, posture check at 11.30am and talks from 12pm on topics such as diabetes and strokes.

Adam Hunter, one of the event organisers, said: “This is an ideal opportunity to get some impartial advice on living a healthy life, and a unique event that will give advice and tips all without having to leave your own home.

Register in advance at tinyurl.com/486jmb9s