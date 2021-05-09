Food packs from Maidenhead charity help ease and honour Ramadan

A Maidenhead-based charity that does global work supporting the vulnerable has delivered 40 food packs to needy families in the area – some of which are helping those observing Ramadan.

The charity Global Helping Hands, set up by a group of brothers in Maidenhead, supports the Brett Foundation in supplying food for those in need on a Tuesday night.

It also supports school children who are entitled to free school meals during the holidays, when they cannot get these.

As part of Ramadan, an Islamic celebration that promotes good deeds, the charity put together 40 food packs on top of another 150kg of rice and 120kg of chappati flour.

Many of these went to the Riverside Children’s Centre in Maidenhead.

“Ramadan is about sacrifice, community, how you treat your neighbours, and giving to those in need,” said volunteer Dr Tahir Akbar. “There’s a lot of reward in feeding others, feeding other families.”

Though the charity supports everyone, these donations can be especially helpful for those in need who are observing Ramadan.

During the Ramadan month, which began this year on April 12 and will continue until May 12, followers of the Muslim faith will only eat before sunrise and after sunset, fasting during the day.

“Families wake at 3.30am to have a meal. Without this food, you wouldn’t be able to fast, it would be impossible,” said Tahir.

Food donations came to the charity via multiple sources, including many from hospitals.

“It’s been amazing how much food has been given,” said Tahir.

The charity has most recently been involved in distributing food to widows and orphans in Gaza, Rohingya and Lebanon, and fundraising for a large well and desalination plant for those without clean drinking water in Al-Moghraka.

Thus far it has raised £11,390 of £14,900 across 40 donors, with eight days to go.