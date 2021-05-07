Expansion of green belt waste facility concerns residents

A flurry of fresh objections has arisen over an application to expand a waste handling facility on greenbelt land.

In 2016 an application was put forward by John Horwood Skips to move its facility in Green Lane to Kimbers Lane.

The application seeks to expand existing capacity from 500 tonnes of inert waste to 25,000 tonnes, with the erection of a waste transfer building.

In its planning statement, the developers’ representatives said that this move would be ‘beneficial to the future planning of the area around the Green Lane’ as the Green Lane site currently raises environmental issues, predominantly noise related.

The application cited the need for waste recycling facilities in the area as ‘very special circumstances’ justifying building on the greenbelt.

Part of its supporting evidence was that the Kimbers Lane site is remote from any housing.

However, this year, new objections have come in that the site would no longer be isolated, due to recent building of residential properties in Cypress Gardens off Manor Lane.

Neighbours note that planned housing developments in the Spring Hill and Harvest Hill area will further increase the residential housing density.

Property developers Berkeley Homes is among those objecting, as it owns land nearby that is part of the South West Maidenhead strategic area in the emerging Borough Local Plan.

Other developers have also put forward objections.

Forthcoming housing developments could increase the use of these streets for access to Ockwells Park, raising further concerns about road safety.

One question is the impact of HGVs coming to and from the site, as Kimbers Lane is ‘a minor road in very poor condition' with narrow surrounding roads featuring 'blind corners'.

“If given the go ahead, this will involve a five-fold increase in HGV traffic movements as well as potentially becoming a death trap to locals walking or cycling over the A404(M) footbridge to & from Ockwells Road and Ockwells Park,” wrote Helal and Marion Stephan, who live in Manor Lane.

“We should be grateful to receive any information of studies undertaken to address the safety of people on foot or cycling using Kimbers Lane.”

A council spokesman said: “An application for the site has not been determined and a consultation is still ongoing.

“We welcome comments and feedback from local stakeholders and community groups, and these will be considered as part of the planning process.”

John Horwood Skips has declined to comment.