What elections are taking place in Windsor, Maidenhead and Bucks?

Voters will go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) for the first time in two years as a number of elections are taking place.

Residents across the area will be able to vote for the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner.

There are four candidates standing including John Howson (Liberal Democrat), Matthew Barber (Conservative), Laetisia Carter (Labour and Co-operative), and Alan Robinson (Independent).

Key responsibilities include holding the chief constable to account over policing, setting the force’s budget and providing a link between communities and the police.

They will replace the current commissioner Anthony Stansfeld, who has been in the post since 2012. He did not seek re-election.

John Howson has prioritised ensuring swift justice for victims of crime and raised concerns about the delays in cases coming to court.

Matthew Barber has served as the force’s deputy police and crime commissioner since 2016.

He said he wants to strengthen local policing to tackle neighbourhood crimes such as car theft and anti-social behaviour.

Laetisia Carter is pledging to cut crime by prioritising action on violence against women and young girls and fraud and cyber crime.

Alan Robinson served as a frontline police officer for 25 years and has pledged to get ‘Bobby back on the Beat’ to reassure the public with a visible police presence.

He said his independent status will leave him free from party political interference.

Windsor residents will also be able to vote on a referendum to adopt a Windsor Neighbourhood Plan (WNP)

The plan was given approval by the council in January and is already being used to weigh up some planning applications, but it needs public backing to be able to guide developments in the unparished areas of Windsor – excluding the town centre – up to the year 2034.

There are also elections taking place to fill one space on Cookham Parish Council and two spaces on Eton Town Council.

All votes will be verified on Friday with counting taking place on Saturday for the PCC, the counting will then resume on Monday for the parish council elections and the WNP.

Voters in Buckinghamshire will be deciding who will stand in the new unitary council at the first election for the Buckinghamshire Council.

The new Buckinghamshire Council is broken up into a series of wards covering the unitary area.

Each ward is also part of a wider 'local area', of which there are three in the entire county: Chiltern and South Bucks; Wycombe, and Aylesbury Vale.

The elections were due to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of three councillors with the highest number of votes will be elected to each ward, and all ballot papers will be verified on Friday, May 7.

The count and announcement of results will take place on Saturday.

In Wokingham 18 seats are up for grabs with counting taking place on the Saturday.