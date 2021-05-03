SITE INDEX

    • People to Places accessibility charity on the hunt for new trustees

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Accessibility charity People to Places is currently recruiting trustees to help guide its services and future plans.

    People to Places welcomes applications from anyone in the Royal Borough or surrounding area who shares its mission goal – to tackle loneliness and isolation and to provide independence to those living with mobility issues.

    The charity says it also values applicants who have professional knowledge or lived experience of the issues facing our members and service users.

    People to Places is always interested in trustees who can bring expertise in health and social care, human resources, legal insights, digital marketing, accessibility, or finance.

    The charity’s services include its DialARide and community transport, home to school transport, Shopmobility service and trips out.

    A trustee will support these services and help the charity innovate to ensure that it stays true to its core mission.

    To register your interest or to find out more, email info@people2places.org.uk

    The deadline for applications is Friday, May 7.

    • People to Places received £1,000 from the Advertiser’s owner, the Louis Baylis Trust, in its latest round of donations. Visit baylis-trust.org.uk to find out more.

