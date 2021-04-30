Advertiser readers respond after Maidenhead named 'it town'

Advertiser readers have had their say after Maidenhead made it on to a national newspaper's list of 21 fashionable 'it' towns in the UK for people to buy homes.

The Telegraph says that Maidenhead is within 'touching distance of the Chilterns' with an average house price of £502,628.

The paper compiled the list to showcase its choice of 2021's in-demand towns.

“The draw is countryside living and good schools,” The Telegraph added as two other positive points for potential buyers in Maidenhead.

Readers on Facebook were quick to get their feelings across about Maidenhead’s appearance on the list.

Some were pleased, with Jo Smith saying: “I love our town. I love its sense of community, its location and its potential.”

Mark Warner praised the town’s schools, while Bryony Waters claimed that Maidenhead ‘has a lot going for it’.

But others were not so sure, with Kirsty Louise saying Maidenhead was ‘definitely not an it town’ due to its lack of ‘affordable housing or shops’.

Fellow resident Jean Jeanie asked: “Seriously what does this town offer a shopper?”

Deputy leader of the local independents at the council, Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) said that he was ‘pleased’ Maidenhead is on the list but raised concerns over whether people would want to move to the immediate town centre.

“Maidenhead has always been a bit of a dormitory town that is very convenient to live in to get elsewhere in the country,” he said.

“It’s proximity to Heathrow is fantastic, the M4, is again great. In proximity terms, Maidenhead is a very good bet.”

He added: “I am pleased we are on the list. I have passionate disagreements about some of the things taking place in Maidenhead, however I am proud we are on there and I hope we stay.

“The surrounding areas around the town centre, I think they are desirable. It is the town centre that I think is heading off the rails. I believe that some of the designs that we are seeing taking shape are not good enough, and there is not much parking anywhere.”

Speaking to the Advertiser this week, lead member for housing at the Windsor and Maidenhead council, Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), said: “I think that Maidenhead is still a town that people want to live in.

“The fact that we have been recognised as a destination for people to move to, I think is testament to people from the outside looking in that we are a town on the up.”