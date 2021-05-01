Maidenhead kids and wildlife groups build nest boxes for Battlemead

A collaboration between five environmental groups and three schools has seen 27 bird nest boxes installed in Battlemead Common.

WildCookham, Wild Maidenhead, Save Battlemead – Save the Planet, Bisham Nest Box Group and WILD SL6 teamed up with Jason Mills of the Royal Borough’s Tree Warden Group to set up the nest boxes.

Children from St Edmund Campion Primary School helped build the boxes, alongside local forest schools Little Muddy Me and Deep Roots.

The nest boxes will help blue tits, great tits, owls and kestrels.

Children can check on the progress of the nest boxes by keeping an eye on WildSL6 social media and the hope is to set up visits for children from different schools as well.

Volunteers will monitor the boxes during key times for birds, such as nesting seasons.

“We wanted it to be a community project as well as a nature project,” said Rosie Street, founder of WILD SL6.

“Due to the loss of a lot of the large trees in Battlemead – and everywhere, really – there’s a need to create habitats to replace those lost. We though that location had a lot of potential.”

WILD SL6 is a group for young people who care about the environment which newly formed last summer during lockdown.

It is currently on the lookout for more volunteers aged 16-30 years old.

To find out more, visit wildsl6.wixsite.com/wildsl6