Maidenhead young writers showcase work for mayor

Children from schools in Maidenhead enjoyed a virtual Zoom presentation celebrating their writing talents on Monday.

In the annual Thames Rotary Club Young Writer competition, children from 13 primary schools, together with their teachers and parents, joined members of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club to share their winning work.

Nicholas Dawson of Cookham Rise took first place for his writing on ‘My post-COVID hopes’ and Finn Simmons of St Edmund Campion won second place for ‘My Happiest Day’.

In third place was Max Robinson of Cookham Dean for his poem on ‘A Year of Covid’ and fourth was Emily Futyan also for ‘My Happiest Day’.

The judges, Margaret Edwards, Dinah Rewell and Molly Krag – aided by Sandra Barry, retired headteacher of St Mary’s Catholic School – had a ‘tough job’ selecting the individual school prize winners from the 60 pieces of work submitted.

“This proved a delightful challenge since there was evidence of so much lock-down creativity from all of the children, said Helal Stephan of Thames Rotary Club.

The overall prize winners were congratulated by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Councillor John Story and the president of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club, Susan Keese.

"I was very impressed with the writing and the delivery by the youngsters,” said Cllr Story. “I am sure they will have enjoyed the whole process and I know they will have gained a lot from the experience. Children never cease to amaze with their understanding of topical subjects and their thoughts on important events.”

Each prize winner will receive a book token, with one also awarded to the school of the overall winner, Cookham Rise.

Finn’s text about the arrival of his cat Bandit, goes forward to the Rotary Thames Valley District Competition on the ‘My Happiest day’ theme.

Children from schools in Maidenhead enjoyed a virtual Zoom presentation celebrating their writing talents on Monday.

In the annual Thames Rotary Club Young Writer competition, children from 13 primary schools, together with their teachers and parents, joined members of Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club to share their winning work.

Nicholas Dawson of Cookham Rise took first place for his writing on ‘My post-COVID hopes’ and Finn Simmons of St Edmund Campion won second place for ‘My Happiest Day’ about the arrival of his cat Bandit.

In third place was Max Robinson of Cookham Dean for his poem on ‘A Year of Covid’ and fourth was Emily Futyan also for ‘My Happiest Day’.

The judges had a ‘tough job’ selecting the individual school prize winners from the 60 pieces of work submitted.

“This proved a delightful challenge since there was evidence of so much lockdown creativity from all of the children”, said Helal Stephan of Thames Rotary Club.

The winners were congratulated by the mayor Cllr John Story and each will receive a book token. One will also be awarded to the school of the overall winner, Cookham Rise.

“I was very impressed with the writing and the delivery by the youngsters,” he said.

“I am sure they will have enjoyed the whole process and I know they will have gained a lot from the experience.

“Children never cease to amaze with their understanding of topical subjects and their thoughts on important events.”

Finn’s text will go forward to the Rotary Thames Valley District Competition on the ‘My Happiest day’ theme.