Mother's Day portraits win prizes for Maidenhead children

To celebrate Mother’s Day this year the Advertiser tasked borough school children with drawing pictures of their mums.

There were six schools involved: Boyne Hill Infant and Nursery School, Burchetts Green CE Infant School, Highfield Preparatory School, Manor Green School St Luke’s CE Primary School and Waltham St Lawrence Primary School

We chose four winners from the 108 entries we received and awarded them each with a paint-your-own piggy bank.

The winners were Julia Kwiatek, Reuben Virdee, Rosemarie Morgan and Ayaan Shenoy.

Reuben Virdee, seven, from Burchetts Green Infant school, said he was especially excited while waiting to see what his prize would be.

Mum Jess said he draws every day, in the mornings and after school, especially animals and jungles.

Aanchal Karnwal said her son Ayaan Shenoy, four, also loves to make up his own stories, some of which feature his mum.

“When we were in lockdown we spent a lot of time reading, which was really nice. I loved the picture and Ayaan was over the moon to have a prize,” she said.

Charlotte Morgan, mum of Rosemarie Morgan, 11, from Manor Green school, said:

“She loves art, she’s always wanting to paint and draw. As soon as she got home with her prize, she wanted to get the paints out.”

“I have never seen her draw that well before, we’re extremely proud of her.”

Julia Kwiatek, seven, from Highfield Prep drew her mother Kasia in an interesting way to represent lockdown life.

“It looks like I have four hands, from how I was working in all different directions,” Kasia said.