Hunt still on for Windsor and Maidenhead's Top Pet of the year

The Advertiser is extending its deadline to hunt for the Top Pet in the borough.

The competition round was due to wrap up this Friday but the ‘Tiser is giving doting pet owners more changes to enter snaps of their most photogenic furry friends.

Keen dogs and cats looking for their 15 minutes of fame can now submit until May 17, or ask their humans to do it for them.

This bid for fame and glory is not limited to furry friends. Reptilian, fishy or arachnid pets with no legs or too many legs are just as welcome.

There are no classes or entry criteria – The Advertiser embraces all beloved pets from classy cats and debonair dogs to heroic hamsters and gallant gerbils.

Last year, our winner was a studious pooch working from home on his laptop. Have your pets been up to anything different to cope with a difficult year? Have they donned a new outfit for lockdown?

The owner of the winning pet will receive a photo shoot for them and their animal with one of our professional photographers and a framed 10” x 8” photograph of their choice.

To put your pet in for the competition, email us a fabulous photograph, alongside your name, your pet’s name and phone number to sallyg@baylismedia.co.uk

We will print all the photos in the Advertiser and on our website, then ask readers to vote for their favourite. The winner will be the pet with the most votes.

Please note that all photographs submitted should be in JPG format and should be no less than 1MB in size.

For full terms and conditions visit www.maidenhead-advertiser.co.uk/section/969/terms-and-conditions