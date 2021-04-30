Windsor and Maidenhead residents hit out at council waste collectors for failing to take electrical items

Residents have complained that textiles and small electrical items are not being collected by the Royal Borough on repeated occasions.

The borough council will collect batteries and small electrical items, such as kettles, toasters and laptops, left in separate bags outside of the general waste or recycling bins.

However, some residents have noticed that such items are repeatedly not being collected – and that these collections were ‘fairly random’.

They have reported having to call the borough to come back for the left items.

This follows recent news of Serco mixing general waste and recycling, for which they apologised.

“I left an electrical item in a bag next to the bins in collection day two weeks running and they ignored it,” said Steve Piper from Belmont.

“The textiles and small electricals collection fails more than it succeeds and should be halted,” said Martin Page from White Waltham.

“Over the past three weeks they've ignored our electricals. I've communicated as such to RBWM, but silence has been the response.

“It (is) demotivating if residents repeatedly put out bags only to have them ignored.”

He added that each week the council has not collected these, he has either logged a missed bin collection or emailed the borough but has only received automated acknowledgments.

Tired of waiting, Martin ended up putting the items in the black bin.

“It's not worth driving to the recycling centre with just two small electrical items,” he said.

A council spokesman said: “We have spoken to the council’s contractors, Serco, and all crews are being reminded of the importance of collecting textiles, batteries and electrical items when they are presented.

“Textiles are collected alongside the rubbish bin and should be placed in a bag next to the bin.

“Batteries and electricals can be placed on top of or alongside your recycling bin on collection day.

“Residents can put out one bag of textiles per collection and one carrier bag ofbatteries or electrical items.

“If more than this is placed out, or electrical items are too large to fit in a carrier bag, then they will not be collected.”

The borough urges residents to report missed collections online at https://tinyurl.com/2pzcztn7

The council is also currently looking to switch to fortnightly black bin collections, a controversial move.