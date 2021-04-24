Remember When: Desborough school pupils sang for Queen's birthday

1971: Former heavyweight boxer Billy Walker delighted a crowd of young fans when he opened the Save the Children Fund charity shop in Maidenhead High Street.

The Dorney resident spent around 20 minutes signing balloons and autograph books.

1971: Members of the Maidenhead & District branch of the Burma Star Association paraded through the town for a dedication of colours at St Luke’s.

Some 300 men marched behind the London Irish Pipe Band before Maj Gen WEV Abraham, chairman of the Burma Star Association, took the salute outside the town hall.

1976: The 10-mile open road race promoted by Maidenhead Athletic Club took place on Good Friday.

Having changed at the leisure centre, the 90 competitors set off on their journey around the outskirts of Maidenhead.

1981: Three pairs of 19th century leather riding boots were discovered during the modernisation of the British Legion Club in Bridge Road.

Dave Holloway found them, hidden and untouched for many years, while installing central heating pipes behind a shelf on the bar storeroom.

Local experts believed one pair of boots belonged to an army officer, while the other two were civilian.

1986: First-year pupils at Desborough School were among 6,000 children who sang 60th birthday greetings to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace.

The group of 180 boys were among the select few who led the singing from directly beneath the Queen’s balcony and were chosen from schools with a musical reputation.

1991: The boating season got underway at Cliveden with the launch of three beautifully restored river craft that recaptured the splendour of Edwardian England.

Actress Jenny Agutter attended a launching ceremony at the five-star hotel, where she cut a celebration cake and sprayed champagne over the boats, which were due to be on the Thames until October.

1996: The Queen paid a surprise private visit to Maidenhead Magistrates’ Court.

She took up an invitation to hear four mock court cases with actors playing defendants for cases including domestic violence and drink-driving.

Her Majesty was invited to the courts by Rosemary Thomson, chair of the Magistrates’ Association.