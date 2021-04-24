Green Way banner taken down to mark lockdown easing

A banner in Maidenhead celebrating the importance of outdoor space during lockdown has been taken down to mark the easing of restrictions.

The banner, put up by the Maidenhead Civic Society (MCS) just north of North Town Moor, has been in place since December last year on the Green Way footpath.

The wording on the banner, which reads ‘The Green Way, a lifeline in lockdown’, aimed to showcase how important the footpath was to people who used it for their daily exercise.

Ann Darracott, of the MCS, said that the Green Way paths have been heavily used during the pandemic but is taking the banner down due to the latest relaxation of rules.

Details of the banner and an accompanying circular walk, which was displayed next to it, will now be sent to the Windsor and Royal Borough Museum for inclusion in its ‘Memory Box’, which is a compilation of memories from the pandemic.

The circular walk can now be found on the MCS website under ‘useful links’ for those interested in walking it.

Ann said: “It has to be taken down at some point and we are hoping the pandemic is on its way out and we won’t need it again.”