Man 'seriously ill' following stabbing in Shoppenhangers Road

A man is seriously ill in hospital after being stabbed in Maidenhead last night.

Police officers were called to Shoppenhangers Road at about 10.20pm following reports a 19-year-old had been attacked.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police arrested two 20-year-old men from Maidenhead on suspicion of attempted murder and both are currently in custody

The force is appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack to come forward.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, said: “This was a serious incident in which a man remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“An investigation has been launched and we are following a number of lines of enquiry and two arrests have been made.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation but we believe that there was no wider danger to the public from this incident.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone who may have seen or heard a disturbance or may have witnessed this assault to please come forward.

“We would ask if anyone has CCTV in the area of Shoppenhangers Road near to the Calloway Flats to please check their footage and please get in touch.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43210157724.”