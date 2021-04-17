Fitness and good deeds charity seeks help at Baby Bank

A running group is encouraging residents to volunteer at a local charity next week.

GoodGym, a community group which combines getting fit with doing good, has organised two volunteering events next week.

These will take place at the Baby Bank, who provide support to families in extreme need.

Demand for the Baby Bank’s help has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, as financial burdens have intensified on families across the area.

Volunteers can help by sorting through donations, preparing bundles ready for delivery and cleaning donated furniture. They are advised to bring a head-torch and face coverings will be required.

Both events will take place from 9.30-10.30am on Tuesday, April 20 and Friday, April 23, although there may be the opportunity to stay and help for longer.

The meet-up will be opposite Monello Hairdressing.

Spaces are limited, but the group have other volunteering events for those who are unable to attend.

For more information visit: www.goodgym.org/areas/windsor-and-maidenhead/happenings/community-missions