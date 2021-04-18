Maidenhead Waterways rebrands as 'Friends' for clarity

Maidenhead Waterways is set to rebrand as ‘Friends of Maidenhead Waterways’.

The charity, which helps restore the waterways through the town centre, hopes the name change will more accurately reflect its activities.

For one, it helps make clear that the Friends do not own the waterways – these are owned and managed by the Royal Borough.

Another aim is to be more inclusive, showing that anyone can become a ‘friend’ of the waterways, either as an active volunteer or by paying an annual subscription.

Volunteers were out last Saturday, removing the build-up of weeds near the new weir at Green Lane. A subscription costs £10 per individual or £15 per family.

Richard Davenport, chairman of the trustees, said: “People tend to assume, quite understandably, that the charity is responsible for the waterways that run through the town.

“Our mission is to support the (Royal) Borough, offering specialist knowledge and volunteer manpower.

“Being friends of the waterway also means being friends with wildlife, because that’s what makes the blue-green corridor the amenity that it is.”