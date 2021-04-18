Family electrical store in Maidenhead closes after 35 years

A family-run electrics store in Maidenhead is closing down after more than 35 years of business.

MH Dormer Electrical in Harrow Lane is closing up shop on April 20. Its proprietor Michael Dormer will continue to run contracts from home.

Many of the shop’s clients are loyal, regular customers who have come to rely on the unique services offered at MH Dormer.

The shop’s offering has barely changed in 37 years, according to Michael’s sister Carol Petrucci.

“It’s a very useful shop – he’s got things no one else will have, a garage full of stuff people can’t get anywhere else, because he doesn’t like to get rid of anything,” she said.

“This kind of shop just doesn’t exist anymore. We’ve got so many customers that have been with us for years and years.”

Having started contracting 51 years ago, Michael is closing the shop front for reasons of age and health.

“He really doesn’t want to finish, it’s a case of having to,” said Carol, who has worked with him for more than 30 years.

“Over the last 18 months we realised we have got to stop sometime.

“It hasn’t felt like a job, it’s been a happy, friendly place to go to, where people come in and ask for advice. It will be missed.”

The store is currently ‘half open’ and after April 20 MH Dormer Electrical will be operating purely from home. It can still be contacted on the same phone number, 01628 630689.

