Public notices: Thames Riviera Hotel reveals expansion plans

Plans to expand a landmark Maidenhead hotel and a series of road closures have been revealed in this week’s public notices.

Planning:

An application has been made to expand the Thames Riviera Hotel, in Bridge Street, by constructing a new outbuilding.

If granted planning permission, the outbuilding will be used as an external kitchen and serving area.

The plans for the hotel are considered to be a development that would affect the character of the conservation area and would also affect a listed building.

In Waltham St Lawrence, plans have been submitted to build two new homes in Miley Road, on land adjacent to 1 Borlases Cottages.

The new houses would include cycle and bin storage.

Roads and traffic:

A section of a Maidenhead residential street will be closed off next week while works take place.

The stretch of North Star Lane along No 11 will be closed so that the water supply can be located and a new stop cock cut in.

The section of road will be closed from 9.30am on Monday until 3.30pm on Wednesday while the works take place.

