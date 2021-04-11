Public notices: temporary Maidenhead car park could remain for years

A temporary car park in Maidenhead town centre could be set to remain in place for longer, and road closures at Castle Hill and in Ray Street are among this week’s public notices.

Planning:

The temporary car park on the corner of Broadway and Queen street could be around for a little longer after plans were submitted for it to be retained for three more years, until March 2024.

The car park, which contains 35 spaces and five accessible spaces, forms part of The Land-ing development site.

Originally it was granted planning permission in July 2019 to operate for 21 months. The applicant is now seeking to extend this tenure.

Two new homes are could be built in Lime Walk after a planning application was submitted to the council.

Plans have gone in to demolish a property in the street and to build two new homes in its place and on adjacent land.

A planning application has also gone in to demolish the rear sections of 110 to 114 Maidenhead High Street.

The plans have been lodged by Sorbon Estates, the commercial arm of the Shanly Group.

Roads and traffic:

The westbound carriageway of the A4 at Castle Hill will close from its junction with the roundabout for a distance of 30 metres.

The closure will be in place between the hours of 9am and 3.30pm from Wednesday, April 14 until Friday, April 16.

Another road closure will be in place in Ray Street next week, from its junction with Ray Park Lane southward to outside 18 Ray Street, and along part of Ray Park Lane for 20 metres.

The order is to allow for roadworks and will be in place between 9.30am and 4pm from Monday, April 12 until Friday, April 16.

The Royal Borough has also announced plans to block a footpath from Grenfell Road to King Grove to allow construction work to take place.

The order will come into effect on Sunday, April 25 and remain in place until Saturday, July 24.

Click here to see this week's public notices in full.