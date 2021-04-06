Carter's 'mini funfair' rolls up for April 12 in Maidenhead

The owner of Carters traditional fair has been 'blown away' by the response to a new COVID-safe mini-funfair.

Starting April 12 on selected dates in April and May, fans of Carters Steam Fair in White Waltham can book a 30-minute session including five of its classic fairground rides.

Each session is limited to 10 riders making it easier to social distance and avoid big crowds.

It is the first time that Carters has offered an ‘all-inclusive’ option for their customers, offering five rides and a hook-a-duck prize for £11.95 per person.

By not using their usual ride tokens, Carters is also reducing any additional risk for customers and staff.

The mini funfair is an open-air experience, rides are regularly cleaned, hand sanitiser is supplied, and visitors are asked to wear a mask when they enter and exit.

“It has been amazing to see the reaction to this new way of experiencing the magic of our beautiful vintage fair,” said fairground owner Joby Carter.

“We launched at lunchtime on Good Friday and were blown away to see hundreds of people making bookings – some of the sessions on the weekend of the 17-18 April have already sold out.

“The pandemic has meant that we’ve not been able to host a fair in Maidenhead since 2019 so it’s exciting to be back in our hometown again.

“We would usually be busy making plans for our Pinkneys Green event and while we’re not able to host a full-sized event yet, I think this shows that everyone is ready for some good-old fashioned family fun again.”

The Little Kids Adventure ticket (for under-sevens) includes the Austin Car Ride, Toytown and Mini Octopus rides, while the Big Kids Adventure (suitable for adults) includes the Jungle Ark Thriller, Paramount Chair-o-Plane and High Flyer Swing Boats.

Both options include the iconic Steam Gallopers and Wonder Railway Train Ride.

Each child rider can be accompanied by up to two spectators. Every Little Kids Adventure session includes one free ride on the Galloper horses for an accompanying adult.

To buy tickets, visit www.carterssteamfair.co.uk