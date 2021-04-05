Easter egg trail commences in Furze Platt

An Easter egg trail will be commencing in Maidenhead over the school holidays, which will help raise money for two schools in the town.

The Furze Platt Schools Association event is running from Friday (April 2) until Sunday, April 18.

Trail maps went on sale last week and more than 50 homes have volunteered to decorate their properties to fit the season.

Parents and carers of children at the Furze Platt Primary Federation – which is made up of Furze Platt Infant and Junior schools in Oaken Grove – are being urged to make a window display of Easter eggs inside their homes.

Trail walkers will then hunt around the area searching and counting the eggs using the map.

Participants will be entered into a prize draw, announced via email the week commencing Monday, April 19.

To receive a map and an Easter activity sheet, email fpsa.trail@gmail.com

A small donation of £3 is suggested to help raise funds for both schools. Visit bit.ly/3u6TXfu