Cox Green School cleaner thanks to 'The Rubbish Busters'

A group of students at Cox Green School have formed ‘The Rubbish Busters’ to address littering within their grounds.

The pupils were inspired to take action on waste after completing a scavenger hunt at school and realising that litter was being blown into areas previously unseen.

Worried about the visual impact and the effect on wildlife, the group identified key waste hotspot areas, with posters also displayed within the school and wider community encouraging people to pick up their litter.

Head of Year Seven at the Highfield Lane school, Hannah Venning, hopes that their role modelling will inspire others to follow suit.

“I am so proud of this group of students who have shown fantastic initiative and been so proactive in their approach to improving our environment,” she said.

“They are role models for all young people and I am certain that they will have a huge impact.”