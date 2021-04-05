Laptops for Maidenhead children help pave the way for future

Maidenhead Thames Rotary Club has completed a drive for second-hand laptops and accessories to give to local primary schools.

Rotarians asked for equipment or a monetary donations to enable schools to purchase new laptops.

Additionally, the Rotarians secured financial support from the Louis Baylis Trust and from Rotary Friends of Maidenhead through the Royal Borough’s Make A Difference fund, raising more than £3,500.

One school that benefitted from the initiative, Larchfield Primary, received 10 ChromeBook laptops which were loaned out to families.

When ‘normal’ schooling resumed, the school considered how they could learn from the experience and move forward with learning.

Jacqui Kearney, headteacher, said: “Technology is moving so quickly and it’s playing such an important part of how the children have been learning.

“So the school developed a plan where they aim to have a laptop or device for each child or at least half a class.”

With some money left over, 21 headphones have now also been purchased for Larchfield.

Stephan Stephan, Rotary chair of education and youth, led this initiative. He said:

“We have had a great response to support children to catch up with their home working, and are grateful to our donors and sponsors, though we would welcome more donations to support our local schools to make a difference to our future generation.”