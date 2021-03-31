Berkshire Community Foundation open for funding applications supporting voluntary organisations

Berkshire Community Foundation (BCF) has opened a new round of grant applications for groups aiding vulnerable people.

These funds will support for charities, community groups and volunteer organisations and could reach up to £5,000 per organisation or project.

The three streams are available the Vital for Berkshire – Coronavirus Fund, Funds for the Elderly and Give a Child a Chance (GACAC).

The Vital for Berkshire Coronavirus Fund is for groups responding to immediate COVID-19 related needs in local communities.

Funds for the Elderly aims to support projects and programmes that improve health and wellbeing, or access to facilities and advice for problems such as illness, injury, disability, bereavement or financial difficulty.

Give a Child a Chance focuses aims to support groups working with children who have physical or learning disabilities, psychological or behavioural conditions, or who have been deprived of a normal childhood e.g. who have been separated from birth parents, or who have had longstanding medical conditions, or who suffer from financial hardship.

Jon Yates, CEO of BCF, said: “These marvellous local charities and their amazing volunteers have been a bedrock of strength in the past year.

“As we move forward their immense contributions to people, community and the economy will be needed as much as ever.”

Charities, community groups and other not-for-profit organisations are invited to apply for these funds via BCF’s website, www.berkshirecf.org

Applications close on May 10.