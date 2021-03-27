Remember When: Maidenhead United youth team prepared for US trip

1971: Preparations for Maidenhead Musical Comedy Society’s production of Hello Dolly were in full swing.

Rehearsals were being held at Cox Green Infants’ School ahead of the show, which was due to be staged in October.

1981: Maidenhead United’s youth team accepted an invitation to take part in a football tournament in the United States over the summer (main picture).

The Magpies entered the under 19 competition along with eight teams from the United States, four from Canada, two from West Germany and one from Scotland.

1986: Altwood School laid on a tour of a gallery display of litter for the Mayor and Mayoress.

The exhibition was the outcome of a term’s work by first-year pupils on the control and disposal of litter, with district council staff helping the youngsters with their studies.

1996: A-level psychology students from Cox Green School ‘shoplifted’ in the town centre to see if bystanders would take

action or simply walk away.

The students spent the morning ‘stealing’ books from under the noses of shoppers in WHSmith as a part of a police-approved experiment. The students found only one person reported what was happening during the two-hour experiment.

1996: A Maidenhead restaurant owner got the surprise of his life when a television crew dropped in to film his business.

Francesco Cervo, of Mama Rosa in Queen Street, was paid a visit by producers of the children’s

programme Tiny and Crew.

The show included a feature called ‘See How It’s Made’ and the crew was in Maidenhead to film a toothpaste factory.

But they decided to do an additional piece on how to make a pizza and ask Francesco to show them how it’s done.

1996: Drama enthusiasts at Wessex Junior School gave the performance of their lives with their latest production.

Pupils performed Blast Off in front of large audiences made up of parents, family and friends.

The play saw pupils battling to find their teacher, who had been swallowed by a black hole.