Midsomer Murders crew comes to Littlewick Green

Camera crews came to shoot an episode of Midsomer Murders in Littlewick Green on Friday – leading to the disappearance of two prop scarecrows.

A team of more than 60 cast and crew visited the village to produce an episode for the 22nd series of the popular long-running mystery series by Bentley Productions.

As Littlewick Green contains one of only a few village greens close to the production company’s offices in Pinewood Studios, the village has now featured in seven episodes. It doubles up as Little Upton, one of the murder-filled villages of Midsomer County.

The episode, called The Scarecrow Murders, features two scarecrows which play a key part in the story – but these went missing after filming.

Co-producer Ian Strachan said: “We’ve been in Littlewick since March 1, and in that time, it wouldn’t have taken long for fans to follow our Bentley Productions signs.

“No harm was meant, I’m sure, and by now they’re bound to be featuring in a souvenir collection.”

Coronavirus caused the Midsomer Murders team to stay for longer than planned in Littlewick. Every property had to be COVID-treated before and after filming.

A number of buildings were used for the shoot that have never been used for the series before, including St John’s Church. Private houses were also used for the shoot – Littlewick Green parish councillor Lynn Penfold’s home has been used for filming five times.

“It’s great to see three keys to village life – The Cricketers, St John’s Church and the Gilchrist Village Hall – gain a much-needed financial boost in these difficult times,” she said.

“Bentley has also paid White Waltham Parish Council to use the Green. All councils have been asked to save money, so this is a valuable contribution to care of the Green.”

The Scarecrow Murders episode is predicted to air later this year or in 2022.