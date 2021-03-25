Public notices: Key roads in Maidenhead to close for resurfacing works

This week’s public notices include a number of alerts for road resurfacing, as well as improvements to Castle Hill Roundabout, affecting traffic in the town centre.

Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, has also applied to change one of the conditions of its plans for the Chapel Arches development.

Road closures

The Royal Borough has given notice that a number of major roads are set for resurfacing works.

The order gives the borough powers to close the affected roads to traffic and will come into effect on April 12. Works will need to be carried out within 18 months.

It will allow for resurfacing work on 14 stretches of road, but the exact date for when work will be carried out on each stretch has not yet been given.

The roads that will be affected are:

Braywick Roundabout for its entire length.

Braywick Road from its junction with Shoppenhangers Road to its junction with Clifton Close.

Rushington Avenue from its junction with Braywick Road for a distance of 30m.

Stafferton Way from its junction with Braywick Roundabout to its junction with Greenfields.

Bad Godesberg Way for its entire length.

Saint Cloud Way for its entire length.

Market Street from its junction with Saint Cloud Way for a distance of 20 metres.

Ray Park Avenue at its junction with Bridge Road.

Guards Club Road at its junctions with Bridge Road.

Frascati Way for its entire length.

Marlow Road from its junction with Castle Hill Roundabout to its junction with Sun Lane.

Castle Hill from its junction with Castle Hill Roundabout to its junction with Castle Hill Terrace.

Lassell Gardens from its junction with Bridge Road to its junction with Ray Drive.

Ray Drive from its junction with Bridge Road for a distance for 20m.

Another large road closure is on the westbound carriageway of Castle Hill for a distance of 30m from its junction with the Castle Hill roundabout, starting April 14.

The closure, which is for Castle Hill roundabout improvement works, will begin at 9am and continue until 3.30pm from Wednesday, April 14 until Friday, April 16.

Upper Bray Road will be closed between its junctions with Cannon Hill Close and Hanover Mead on April 11. This is for maintenance works of the Bailey bridge over The Cut.

The road will be closed from 9-4 on Sunday, April 11 and possibly at other such periods within 18 months to further Bailey Bridge repairs.

Planning

Sorbon Estates, developers of the Chapel Arches build, is looking to change one of the conditions of its planning permission.

Currently, its planned retail units are permitted only for the sale of ‘comparison goods’ – less frequently purchased products, such as clothing – not everyday items such as groceries.

Sorbon Estates wishes to remove this condition so it can ‘allow greater flexibility’ in seeking occupiers for this space, given the current changes to the economy.

The applicant’s representatives wrote: “Assisting in the full occupancy of these units will, in itself, add to the vitality and vibrancy of Maidenhead town centre.”

To see all of this week's public notices, click here.