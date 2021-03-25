Braywick Road the worst Maidenhead road for speeding

Braywick Road in Maidenhead has had the worst speeding in the Royal Borough for three years running – with top recorded speeds doubling the speed limit.

A Freedom of Information request to Thames Valley Police showed that the fastest recorded speed in 2020 was 81mph, on the 40mph road.

This is still less than the fastest speed in 2019, which was 95mph. This is a substantial increase from earlier years’ figures, which showed the fastest speed as 78mph (in 2015).

Across the borough, there were 14 serious collisions last year, compared to 35 in 2019 and 39 in 2018. There were also two fatalities last year, eight in 2019 and four in 2018.

Councillor Helen Taylor (TBF) is a ward councillor for Oldfield, which contains Braywick Road. She said the statistics were ‘disturbing’ but not surprising, as this road comes off the motorway and causes confusion.

“It is a difficult road as traffic calming measures that we might usually suggest would not work on a main road such as this,” she said.

Herself and fellow ward councillor Geoff Hill (TBF) are trying to get a vandalised speed camera fixed which is currently pointing towards the ground, and also hoping to improve signage or road markings.

Cllr Taylor added that there have been fewer complaints from residents since the pedestrian crossing opened to access Braywick Leisure Centre.

“With the improved crossing and the improvements to the roundabouts, I am hoping this road will become less of an issue,” she said.

Cllr Hill wants to see more police enforcement there.

“Drivers come off the roundabout, see a straight road and put their foot down. The only way to stop speeding is to have people fined consistently,” he said.

He urged residents to use the new crossing in the middle of the road, even if it is several paces out of their way.

Thames Valley Police has said it is relaunching its community speedwatch, starting this month. It is expected to roll out in Berkshire within the next six months.

Speedwatch groups will have the opportunity to borrow equipment to detect speeds. Thames Valley Police says this has been shown to be an effective deterrent.

Matthew Barber, deputy police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, said:

“Cutting speeding across Thames Valley can save lives and a strong community-led speedwatch scheme can make a real difference. Together we can make our streets safer.”