Traffic lights replace Oldfield Road roundabout in Maidenhead amid resident concerns

Concerns have been raised over the decision to put traffic lights in place of the Oldfield roundabout from the A4 Bridge Road.

Work is underway to convert the roundabout into a signal-controlled junction.

The roundabout has been removed and there are currently temporary traffic lights in place. Windsor and Maidenhead council has confirmed that these changes are there to stay and that civil works will finish at the beginning of June.

The Royal Borough said the new system will have ‘significant benefits’ to Oldfield Road, as queuing on the road was a result of roundabout priority arrangements preventing vehicles entering the roundabout.

The change is part of a £6m road improvement scheme aimed targeting six key roundabouts in Maidenhead.

Other changes around the Oldfield roundabout include a raised table into Ray Drive from Bridge Road to help pedestrians and cyclists to cross the wide junction more easily and safely.

However, residents driving on the road have described the temporary lights as disruptive, causing ‘huge gridlocks, hold-ups and tailbacks’.

In a letter to the Advertiser (see Viewpoint), Brian Smith raised concerns about the impact the permanent change could have and added the borough could ‘have had a trial with temporary lights to see if the new scheme would work, before making it permanent’.

Concerns have also been raised over how many residents were aware of the changes.

Councillor Gerry Clark, lead member for transport and infrastructure, said that the decision to make this change follows public consultation that took place in February 2019.

The beginning of roadworks was announced in November last year, though specific details around changing the Oldfield roundabout to traffic lights was not included in this release.

“I’m afraid whatever level of consultation and communication we do, there is always sadly a number of people who don’t see it and aren't aware of it,” said Cllr Clark.

“Obviously if the press release could have been more specific about the lights, I will make sure that any future releases are a little more detailed.”

He added that Royal Borough council officers would keep monitoring the junction.