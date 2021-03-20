Maidenhead Big Read goes virtual for COVID times

COVID-19 restrictions meant that Maidenhead’s Big Read has had to move online this year – in a festival of live events streamed by children learning from home.

The town’s third annual festival of reading began on February 22 and will continue to March 20.

To make the Big Read work, the number of sessions and presenters were reduced, with some opting to potentially present sessions for a second half of the Big Read in June.

This will also give other schools who did not take part this time around a chance to do so.

“When the Government took the decision to close the schools, we had a bit of a dilemma,” said the chairman of Maidenhead’s Big Read, Helal (Stephan) Stephan.

“We were dreading [going virtual] because of the WiFi issues the children might have, and people all preferring different platforms like Zoom or Teams.

“Some of the presenters also found it difficult to use digital platforms, so that was a challenge.

“We thought it would be very hit and miss, but it was actually very well done, and the feedback we had was excellent.”

A dozen local primary schools took part with around 1,700 children joining sessions either from home or their classroom.

“The whole idea of the Big Read is to engage children who don’t like to read. We thought if we include a whole class, chances are we would reach those children,” said Stephan.

Some highlights of the events were Martin Brown discussing Horrible Histories and giving drawing tips, Nick Sharratt leading a draw-along and Sue Palmer discussing what it takes to be an astronaut.

Local authors and poets Simon Mole and Coral Rumble led poetry workshops, Kate Poels ran creative writing workshops and Tom Palmer hosted a football quiz and discussed the importance of reading about what you love.

Once Upon a Bus brought to life the stories of Julia Donaldson, while The Big Read’s patron, Dame Katherine Grainger, read from The Wind in the Willows.

Waterstone’s children’s laureate, Cressida Cowell, spoke to children on World Book Day – March 4 – about her latest bestseller The Wizards of Once: Never and Forever, as well as How to Train Your Dragon, and gave tips on becoming an author or illustrator.

“We were delighted to be able to attract such fabulous presenters to speak to the children and they delivered wonderfully inspiring sessions,” said Stephan.

Courthouse Junior School was one of those involved in the Big Read.

“At Courthouse we were lucky enough to have two amazing sessions organised by the Maidenhead’s Big Read,” said deputy headteacher Toby Little.

“Despite both sessions being virtual the authors were engaging, knowledgeable and captivating for the children.”

Each of the participating schools will be receiving a gift of 10 books written by festival authors.

Maidenhead’s Big Read is always looking for new volunteers. Find out more at www.maidenheads-big-read.org.uk