'Emotional day' as families reunited in Maidenhead care home after months apart

Families were reunited on Monday and able to hold hands for the first time in months during an ‘emotional day’ at a Maidenhead care home.

The visits came after lockdown restrictions were eased nationally for care homes, meaning residents are allowed one designated indoor visitor – although they must have a rapid COVID-19 test beforehand and bring PPE (personal protective equipment).

Winston Court Residential Care Home in Winston Court, Maidenhead, offers personal and practical support to people with learning disabilities and saw two family reunions on Monday.

Peter, 86, visited his son Daniel James, 49, after more than three months apart.

Before COVID-19 restrictions, Daniel would regularly visit home and has missed being able to hug his dad Peter.

Peter said: “We’ve all been missing Daniel and this past year has been incredibly tough as we’ve not been able to give him a cuddle, have him round on the weekend or see him as much as we’re used to.

“The first lockdown was the hardest as we went a long time without seeing him in person. Facetime calls have helped but this is a steady step to bring back normality and speaking with Daniel we know he couldn’t contain his excitement to see me. And nor could I.”

Before the visit staff members at the Optalis-run site checked in visitors and offered lateral flow tests. They were allowed to enter once they had their negative result.

Diana Swaffield, 91, alsovisited her daughter Miriam, 67. Before now she had only been able to visit outside in a pop-up tent.

Diana said: “It’s been a long year so being able to regularly visit again is going to make a huge difference. The Optalis team have been fantastic at accommodating outdoor visits. We’re still someway off from being able to give each other a hug and a kiss but being able to hold her hand means we’re getting closer.”

Charlotte Sehmi, registered manager at Winston Court, said: “Monday marked areally positive day as we reopened our doors safely once again.

“We’ve been able to keep residents in touch with families throughout the year, but nothing can replace that human contact and seeing your loved one in person.

“Something as small as holding hands, which we took for granted a year ago, has been amazing for both the residents and families.

“Monday was an emotional day for all, and we are so pleased that finally loved ones can be reunited.”