Maidenhead councillor praised in Parliament after MPs debate Indian farmers protest

MPs debated the ongoing Indian farmers’ protests after a Maidenhead councillor’s successful petition on Monday.

The petition was created by Cllr Gurch Singh (Lib, St Mary’s) and demands the UK Government make a statement on the protests, as well as urging the Indian Government to ensure the safety of protestors and maintain press freedom.

It has received more than 115,700 signatures so far.

For months, tens of thousands of farmers across India have flooded into Delhi and clashed with police after peacefully protesting Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s controversial agricultural reform.

During the debate MPs demanded that UK officials address these concerns with India when Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the country, expected to take place later this year.

Slough Labour MP Tan Dhesi, who sent a cross-party letter to the Prime Minister signed by 100 MPs and Lords about the issue, told the house he had received abuse online from ‘hundreds of fake profiles from the Twitter troll factory’ for speaking out.

He said: “It will not be lost on anybody that the UK Tory Government, in their desperation to get a trade deal, are failing spectacularly to stand up for the human rights of the protesters, so I call on the Government to request that the Indian Government speedily resolve the deadlock and ensure peace and justice for those farmers.”

Nigel Adams, minister for Asia at the foreign, commonwealth and development office responded: “The UK Government believes that freedom of speech, internet freedom alongside right to peaceful protest are vital to any democracy.

“Whilst this is an exciting time for the UK-India partnership it does not hinder us from raising difficult issues. We have serious and specific concerns, we will raise them directly with the Indian Government.”

Speaking to the Advertiser after the debate, Cllr Gurch Singh said: “I very much welcomed the debate on my petition. It was a positive step to have it as recognition of a large number of signatures the petition amassed.

“Encouraging the UK and India to work together constructively to ensure human rights, the rule of law and democracy are upheld. MPs of all perspectives could put themselves forward to participate in this debate.

“I was pleased that almost unanimously across the house politicians from all political parties of all persuasions, bar one MP, condemned what is going on in India right now and the way the Indian Government has dealt with peaceful protesters, activists and journalists reporting on the events.

“It was humbling to receive recognition from Martin Day MP and others for my efforts setting up the petition and campaigning on this issue, which I will continue to work on for the 1,356 local constituents who have expressed

concerns and backed my petition.”

In a statement, India’s High Commission said: “We deeply regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions – without substantiation or facts – were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions.”