Maidenhead children raise thousands for child mental health

A total of 60 children from the town and surrounding areas took part in a month-long exercise challenge to raise money for a child mental health charity.

The youngsters, aged between two and 17 from Maidenhead, ran, walked and cycled to raise awareness of Young Minds UK.

Participants embraced a rainbow theme throughout the challenge by dressing up in multi-colours.

An original target of £280 was set, but this has been smashed with more than £2,500 raised for Young Minds.

A distance target of 600km – to be reached throughout February – was also beaten.

Youngsters who took part were given prizes and rainbow medals.

Event organiser, Sophie Lack, said: “We chose this charity because we feel children and young people’s mental health needs looking after.

“They are just as affected by the pandemic as everyone else and their worlds have been turned upside down.

“A challenge like this would not only be supporting a great cause but encouraging those involved to go out even in the freezing temperatures, get some fresh air and embrace a fun rainbow theme.

“The kids have all been total superstars and should feel extremely proud of themselves.”

The overall winner, based on distance relative to age, was three-year-old Annabelle Jasnikowski, who walked 81.41km.

Second place went to three-year-old Suhaavi Sehmi with 75.63km.