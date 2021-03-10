Organisers of Cookham Dean's Gravity Grand Prix plotting September return

A popular soap box race is hoping to return to Cookham Dean later this year.

Organisers of the Gravity Grand Prix, the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, are hoping to host the family-fun event on Sunday, September 12 following a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

The race sees homemade karts hurtle through the village with crowds turning out in their hundreds to cheer the competitors on.

More than £130,000 has been raised for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance by the event since it launched in 2007.

Peter Austen, treasurer and race controller for the Gravity Grand Prix, said: “I think events like this are vital and the community is sitting their holding its breath at the moment.

“All the feedback we get is people really want something to look forward to so planning these things is good for the community.”

The event’s organising committee said it will review the situation regarding the Government’s coronavirus restrictions at the end of May.

Max Stevenson, leader of the organising team, added: “The recent government announcements have paved the way for us to start planning.

“We are very mindful that we need to take account of all the guidance from national and local authorities and also listen carefully to the views of the residents of Cookham Dean.

“We have not made a final commitment yet and will continue to review the situation between now and the end of May.

“We did, however, want to get a date in everyone’s diaries and get the contestants thinking about their karts which often take more than three months to build.”

Visit www.gravitygrandprix.co.uk for further information and email info@gravitygrandprix.co.uk to contact the organisers.